Insurers Take Gov't To Court To Undo EU Accident Ruling

By Martin Croucher (October 15, 2021, 2:00 PM BST) -- An insurance industry body said it is launching a judicial review over the failure by the British government to overturn a controversial legal precedent that requires it to pay out to individuals injured in motor accidents on private land. The Motor Insurers' Bureau has said it is launching legal action over the government's failure to act on a precedent that requires it to pay out over motor accidents on private land. (iStock) The Motor Insurers' Bureau said on Thursday that it will also seek compensation for claims that insurers have already paid out on as a result of the government's failure...

