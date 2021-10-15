Starwood Snags More Than $10B For New Real Estate Fund

By Benjamin Horney (October 15, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Starwood Capital Group has wrapped up its 12th opportunistic real estate fund after hitting its hard cap with more than $10 billion in capital commitments from limited partners, representing the largest fundraise in firm history, Starwood said Friday. The fund from Miami Beach, Florida-headquartered Starwood, called Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII, drew capital from new and existing Starwood LPs and eclipsed its predecessor investment vehicle by about $2.4 billion, according to a statement. The previous iteration of this fund, Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XI, closed in 2018 with $7.6 billion in capital commitments, according to Friday's statement. The LP base for...

