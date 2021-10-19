Katten Picks Up Ex-Holland & Knight Litigator In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (October 19, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP recently hired a former Holland & Knight LLP litigator with experience representing insurers and employers in health care disputes to work as a partner on its commercial litigation team in Dallas. Eli Burriss has spent nearly two decades building a litigation practice in Dallas, most recently with Holland & Knight. He's also been a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP and at DLA Piper, where he spent nearly 12 years of his career. Katten announced his addition to its Dallas team last week. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, Burriss said that the move to...

