Teligent's Distributors Balk At Customer Risks In Ch. 11

By Leslie Pappas (October 15, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An unexpected lawsuit that emerged earlier this year from Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s bankruptcy case in Delaware raised concerns on Friday among Teligent Inc.'s largest pharmaceutical distributors that the bankrupt generic-drug manufacturer could put their customer programs at risk. As Teligent kicked off its Chapter 11 bankruptcy at a virtual hearing on Friday, pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp. pushed for assurances that the Iselin, New Jersey-based manufacturer would honor existing customer programs and continue to do business with them as usual. "They don't have the ability to shut this off at a moment's notice," Cardinal's attorney, Scott Zuber...

