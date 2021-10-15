DC Circ. Skeptical Of Ending Payout Stay In $50B Russia Saga

By Christopher Cole (October 15, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit judges seemed doubtful Friday that they should lift a district court stay that's long held up three arbitration awards worth $50 billion that shareholders won against Russia for allegedly destroying their oil company and transferring its assets to state control. The shareholders want the appeals court to end further delays in the eight-year case by removing a federal court stay issued while Russia appeals the massive awards that a Dutch tribunal ordered following the breakup of Yukos Oil. The case, which reportedly involves the largest investment arbitration in history, has been embroiled in a hard-fought appeals process for years....

