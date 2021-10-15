Police Union Sues Over Allegheny County Vaccine Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (October 15, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Allegheny County's police union claimed the government can't threaten to fire officers who don't get a COVID-19 vaccine, and asked a Pennsylvania court to bar the county's employee vaccine mandate permanently. In a complaint filed Thursday and made public Friday, the Allegheny County Police Association claimed Allegheny County should have bargained with the union before issuing a Dec. 1 deadline for all employees to be vaccinated. The union questioned whether the county could legally compel members to get shots when two of the three vaccines on the market are still under emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS