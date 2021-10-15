Nursing Home Chain Gets OK For $25M In Ch. 11 Financing

By Rick Archer (October 15, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said she will sign off on a nursing home chain's $25 million Chapter 11 financing package from its primary landlord as buyers are sought for the company's 28 facilities in three states. At a virtual hearing Friday afternoon, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens said she would give Gulf Coast Health Care permission to draw on the funds being offered by an Omega Healthcare Investors subsidiary under the restructuring agreement, or RSA, between the nursing home chain, its landlord and a senior lender. Gulf Coast, which operates in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, sought Chapter 11 protection on Thursday,...

