Ireland Shares Favorable Public Views On OECD Tax Overhaul

By Joseph Boris (October 15, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Ireland's government shared public comments received as it was negotiating to join the global deal on revamping corporate taxation, showing industry groups, social justice advocates, auditing firms, banks, insurers and even two political parties had backed the push. The Irish Finance Department published Wednesday, with an update Thursday, 35 generally favorable responses to its consultation this summer on then-ongoing talks through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The consultation's deadline for comments ended Sept. 10, a month before Ireland ended its holdout status and endorsed the OECD-led plan. The breakthrough came after Irish negotiators got rich countries to accede to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS