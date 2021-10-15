Latham-Led Orthopedics Firm Leads 2 IPOs Totaling $165M

By Tom Zanki (October 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Latham-led orthopedic implant maker Paragon 28 Inc. rallied in debut trading Friday after the medical device company priced a $125 million initial public offering, joined by cancer-focused biotechnology firm Mink Therapeutics Inc.'s $40 million IPO. Englewood, Colorado-based Paragon 28, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, sold 7.8 million shares at $16 each, marking the middle of its range of $15 to 17 a share. Sherman & Sterling LLP represented Paragon 28's underwriters. New York-based Mink Therapeutics, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, sold 3.3 million shares priced at $12 each, marking the bottom of its range of $12 to $14 a...

