Construction Firm Sues Ageas Over Sunken Property

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 19, 2021, 4:39 PM BST) -- A construction company is suing insurer Ageas for up to £500,000 ($690,000) for breach of contract after it allegedly failed to cover losses that the firm sustained when one of its insured businesses began to sink into the ground. T G RAM Ltd., a construction firm involved in paving, curb laying and road surface work, is suing Ageas Insurance Ltd. in the High Court claiming that Ageas failed to pay out on a valid claim for a business in Wembley, a north London suburb. T G RAM told the court in its Sept. 30 claim, which has now been made public,...

