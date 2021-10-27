Chemical Giant Huntsman Sues Supplier For Moving To Rival

By Christopher Crosby (October 27, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- American chemical group Huntsman has sued its former U.K. distributor for damages in London, alleging the distributor dropped its product for a competitor and then spread rumors that its spray foam brand no longer existed. Huntsman International LLC and two subsidiaries accuse SWIS Distribution Ltd. in an Oct. 7 filing with the High Court of breaching a distribution contract by agreeing to sell another company's polyurethane products. Huntsman says the global chemicals group reached an agreement in June for SWIS to sell its spray foam products in the U.K. But just two months later, SWIS wrote that it was abandoning the deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS