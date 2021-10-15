Treasury Issues Sanctions Compliance Guide Aimed At Crypto

By Elise Hansen (October 15, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Office of Foreign Assets Control on Friday published a compliance guide for digital asset companies as part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on ransomware attacks and the use of cryptocurrencies to avoid sanctions. The guide included an introduction to industry players' compliance requirements, as well as suggestions to ensure businesses don't run afoul of sanctions designations. Among other measures, crypto-asset companies can use geolocation tools, block certain IP addresses and employ analytics tools to help identify attempts to disguise the use of a suspicious IP address, the guide said. OFAC in 2018 began listing certain virtual currency addresses...

