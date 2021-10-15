SEC Awards Total Of $40M To 2 Whistleblowers

By Caleb Drickey (October 15, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it had awarded a total of $40 million to a pair of whistleblowers who kick-started a successful enforcement action, despite the fact that one informant waited years to report the misconduct. The SEC order granted one whistleblower $32 million for prompt and dogged efforts to alert authorities and ameliorate illegal conduct, while it paid a second tipster just $8 million due to what the agency described as that person's unreasonably delayed assistance. "Today's whistleblowers underscore the importance of the SEC's whistleblower program to the agency's enforcement efforts," said Emily Pasquinelli, acting chief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS