Avery Dennison Owes Over $62M In Patent Row, Judge Says

By Adam Lidgett (October 15, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Following an Oregon federal jury's finding that Avery Dennison infringed an inventor's patent for RFID tags, a federal magistrate judge on Thursday hiked up the initial damages award to more than $62 million, which includes about $20 million in sanctions against the company. In a Thursday order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai said that Avery Dennison owed Clarke McAllister's ADASA Inc. — which uses RFID, or radio frequency identification — $62,407,801.50. That number includes the original more than $26.6 million jury verdict that ADASA won in May, along with $9.4 million in damages that the judge said were tied to "additional infringing tags"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS