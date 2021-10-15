DC Circ. Urged To Void House Panel's Bid For Trump Docs

By Theresa Schliep (October 15, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A subpoena from a congressional committee seeking certain financial documents from former President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm implicates significant separation-of-powers concerns that justify voiding the request, his attorneys told the D.C. Circuit. The appeals court should fully invalidate the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoena for the financial documents from the firm Mazars USA LLP because it doesn't pass muster under the heightened standards established for such requests espoused by the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump's attorneys said in a brief Thursday. Allowing the committee to enforce the subpoena risks exposing future presidents to harassment from Congress, the attorneys added....

