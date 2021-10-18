Texas Has 'Nullified' Abortion Right, DOJ Tells Justices

By Jimmy Hoover (October 18, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block Texas' ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, teeing up the second round of the high court legal battle over one of the country's most restrictive abortion measures. "Texas has, in short, successfully nullified this court's decisions within its borders," the DOJ said. Last Thursday, the Fifth Circuit agreed with Texas that the law should remain in force and stayed a federal judge's order blocking enforcement of the law, referred to as S.B. 8. In an application to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay on Monday, the DOJ told...

