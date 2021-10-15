Cargill Meatpackers Seek Pay For COVID Screening Time

By Matthew Santoni (October 15, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Employees at a Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. meatpacking plant claim they should have been paid for extra time they spent being checked for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift and during their lunch breaks, according to a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania state court. Hazelton, Pennsylvania, plant worker Jennifer Villa said mandatory testing for COVID-19 symptoms meant employees had to come in early before their shifts and would miss mealtime, but they weren't paid for the extra time they spent at the plant, in violation of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. "Plaintiff and production workers were not paid for significant amounts...

