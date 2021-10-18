Puerto Rico Debt Plan Encroaches On Lawmakers, SEIU Says

By Matt Fair (October 18, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Service Employees International Union has told a federal bankruptcy judge that the Puerto Rican government cannot be affirmatively required to enact certain legislation currently called for as part of a proposed plan to restructure some $70 billion in debt carried by the territory. As part of an objection to the plan filed in bankruptcy court on Friday, the SEIU said that requiring the passage of specific bills as part of the restructuring plan would encroach on the sovereignty of Puerto Rico's government and its electorate. "Such a requirement would constitute a clear infringement on the powers of the government of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS