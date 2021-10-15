USTR Wants Study On Trade's Effect On Marginalized Workers

By Alyssa Aquino (October 15, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai called on the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate trade policy's effects on workers, particularly those in underserved communities, her office announced Friday. Tai, who has vowed to implement a more "worker-centric" trade policy, commissioned the two-part investigation, saying it aligned with President Joe Biden's goals to advance racial and gender equity through the federal government. "USTR strives to realize the goals of Biden-Harris Administration's equity initiatives and respond to congressional requests for trade policy to have positive and equitable impact on marginalized, underserved, and disadvantaged communities in the United States and abroad," Tai wrote in...

