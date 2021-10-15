Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Lets NYC Teacher Vax Mandate Stand

By Melissa Angell (October 15, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Friday rejected claims from a group of New York City educators who argued that the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school teachers is unconstitutional, affirming a lower court's decision that preserved the mandate. 

The panel backed the lower court and remanded the case for further proceedings just one day after hearing oral arguments over the vaccine mandate implemented by the city in August.

Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, told Law360 on Friday that "students and the community at large are safer" thanks to the mandate.

"Again and again, courts are sending...

