FCA Contacts Savers Due Refunds For Poor Pension Advice

By Najiyya Budaly (October 18, 2021, 4:15 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog said on Monday that it has contacted nearly 4,000 customers of defunct pension firms that may be due compensation for unsuitable advice to transfer out of defined benefit retirement savings plans. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it has written to 3,951 retirement savers who may have been wrongly advised to transfer out of their pensions. The letters explain that the savers may be entitled to compensation and details how to make a claim to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the U.K.'s lifeboat fund. The City watchdog said it has also published a full list of firms that...

