Ares Management Amasses $5.1B For 2nd Junior Debt Fund

By Benjamin Horney (October 18, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT) -- Ares Management Corp. has wrapped up its second junior capital lending fund after raising $5.1 billion from limited partners, the private equity firm said Monday, with plans to provide financing for upper middle market companies based in North America. The fund, billed as Ares Private Credit Solutions II, or APCS II, was oversubscribed and blasted past its original target of $4 billion, Ares said in a statement. It received capital contributions from limited partners across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, nearly a third of them first-time Ares investors. The investor base includes pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS