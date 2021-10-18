3 Firms Guide €709M Deal For Silver Lake Stake In Euroclear

By McCord Pagan (October 18, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Technology-focused private equity firm Silver Lake, led by Simpson Thacher and Loyens & Loeff, said Monday it's buying a nearly 10% stake in financial market infrastructure company Euroclear Holding NA/SV from Stibbe-guided Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for €709 million (about $824 million). Silver Lake said in a joint statement with ICE that Brussels-based Euroclear, which provides settlement, custody and collateral management services, has roughly $41 trillion in assets under custody and connects 2,000 financial institutions in 50 different markets and settles transactions in dozens of currencies. "We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Euroclear," co-head of Silver Lake EMEA Christian Lucas...

