Calif. Cannabis Farm, Ex-Workers End Retaliation Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 18, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Litigation between three California marijuana farmworkers and their former employer over working conditions and claims of unlawful termination ended Friday when a federal judge signed off on a dismissal motion filed by the workers due to a settlement agreement. According to a motion filed by the workers in California federal court, the parties participated in a private mediation session in July and resolved all claims. Details of the settlement are unknown, but according to court filings, the parties agreed to settle on confidential terms, and each side has agreed to cover its own attorney fees and costs. Sisters Rachel, Alejandra and...

