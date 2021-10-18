NCA Targets Chinese Students In £1.65M AML Case

By Christopher Crosby (October 18, 2021, 2:56 PM BST) -- Small bank deposits made by several Chinese nationals across Britain bore all the hallmarks of money laundering, lawyers for the National Crime Agency told a London court at the opening of a £1.65 million ($2.27 million) asset seizure trial on Monday. A lawyer for the agency opened a civil trial at the High Court, arguing that illicit funds coming from China were used to buy several properties in the U.K. for the benefit of a Chinese woman and her two sons. Albert Sampson, counsel for the NCA, told Judge Nicholas Lavender that cash deposits and transfers made via an exchange service...

