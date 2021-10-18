UK Gov't Must Reveal Firms On VIP Lane For COVID Contracts

By Richard Crump (October 18, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- The data watchdog ordered the U.K. government on Monday to reveal the names of the 47 companies in its controversial "VIP lane" for contracts awarded for work in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Information Commissioner's Office said the Department of Health and Social Care, referred to as DHSC, must disclose details of the companies that were handed contracts via its fast-track route for procuring personal protective equipment within 35 days. There had been an "unacceptable delay" by the government in complying with a Freedom of Information request issued by the Good Law Project, the watchdog said. The not-for-profit campaign group is challenging...

