Hartford Ducks Coverage For Trade Show Biz's Virus Losses

By Eli Flesch (October 18, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee trade show business' cancellation of conferences and events due to the coronavirus pandemic and related government restrictions aren't covered by its insurance policy with a Hartford unit, a California federal judge ruled, saying there wasn't any physical loss or damage. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said Friday that Mostre Exhibits LLC failed to show that it had sustained the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its property insurance policy with Sentinel Insurance Co. The loss is one of the latest for a policyholder in California following the Ninth Circuit's ruling earlier this month that a...

