Wiley Hires Ex-FBI Counsel For Cybersecurity Practice

By Emily Lever (October 18, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Wiley Rein LLP has hired a new cybersecurity and telecom special counsel from the ranks of the FBI's cyber division, betting on continued cyber-threats and regulatory scrutiny, the firm announced Monday. Jacqueline "Lyn" Brown, the former acting chief of the legal unit that advises the FBI's cyber division, joins the Washington, D.C.-based firm with a view to advise its telecom, infrastructure and government contractor client base on cybersecurity, privacy, supply chain and IT security, national and international government investigations and other issues. "The firm is investing for a future that will include more government oversight and regulation," Megan Brown, a partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS