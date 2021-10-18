Thai Airways To Sell Off £14M UK Properties In Debt Overhaul

By Joanne Faulkner (October 18, 2021, 6:01 PM BST) -- Thai Airways International won court approval on Monday to unload two London properties worth about £14 million ($19 million) in an effort to repay thousands of creditors as part of a major restructuring plan launched in the Asian country. After agreeing that insolvency proceedings in Thailand should be recognized by the English courts as "foreign main proceedings," High Court Judge Stuart Frith said that administrators executing a £9 billion repayment plan should be entrusted with any proceeds from the sale of the two buildings. U.K. creditors will be given two weeks to lodge any opposition, Judge Frith said. Adam Al-Attar, counsel...

