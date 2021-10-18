NAACP Says Ill. Redistricting Unlawfully 'Cracks' Black Vote

By James Arkin (October 18, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The NAACP's East St. Louis branch and other organizations have asked an Illinois federal court to block a recently passed plan to redistrict the state, saying the legislature diluted the collective power of East St. Louis's Black voters by splitting them into predominantly white districts. House District 114, one of the area's state legislative districts, has had a Black representative for decades. But significant portions of the district's Black population have been moved into a neighboring district to protect a white incumbent under the state's new redistricting plan, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday by the East St. Louis...

