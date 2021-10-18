Philadelphia Child Abuse Case Settles For $10.6 Million

By Jonathan Capriel (October 18, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A private child welfare agency and a youth residential care facility have agreed to pay $10.6 million to three Philadelphia-area girls who claimed they were sexually and physically abused over the course of a year after the organizations returned them to their father's care, attorneys for the children announced on Monday. The children were properly pulled from their home, said Nadeem A. Bezar, attorney for the children and a partner at Kline & Specter PC. But in the "sprint" to reunify the girls, ages 9 to 14, with their father, Bezar added, the defendant organizations failed to determine whether doing so...

