Supreme Court Passes On Bankruptcy Counsel Firing Fight

By Rick Archer (October 18, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Monday declined to hear an appeal of an Arkansas state court's decision that the principal of a medical clinic did not have the right to terminate the clinic's bankruptcy counsel for failing to follow his instructions. The high court declined the certiorari petition from the pair of trust funds who hold the equity in the clinic, who argued the state court's decision that the principal did not have the right to terminate counsel representing the bankruptcy estate was a violation of a "fundamental" constitutional right. "Without the right to terminate counsel, a rogue attorney can impair a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS