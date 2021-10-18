Informatica Plans $8.3B Valuation In Public Markets Return

By McCord Pagan (October 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Data analytics company Informatica detailed plans Monday for its return to the public markets after a six-year hiatus, in an initial public offering guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters' counsel Fenwick & West LLP that values the group at more than $8.3 billion. Redwood City, Calif.-based Informatica said it's offering 29 million shares for between $29 and $32 apiece, which at midpoint would raise nearly $885 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Its underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up roughly 4.4 million additional shares, which could bring in another $133...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS