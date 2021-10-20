Proskauer Adds Tax Partner From Troutman Pepper

By David Hansen (October 20, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP announced it has snagged a tax partner from Troutman Pepper to join the firm's Los Angeles office and bolster its transactional tax practice. Robert Friedman will focus on public and private mergers and acquisitions and add depth to Proskauer's growing West Coast presence, Ira Bogner, chair of the firm's tax department, said in a news release Monday. ''We are excited to welcome him to Proskauer and I look forward to working together as trusted advisers to our clients," Bogner said. Friedman advises clients on a wide range of corporate and partnership tax issues, Proskauer said. He counsels clients...

