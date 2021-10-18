Stites & Harbison Adds Ex-Chartwell Law Atty

By Emily Sides (October 18, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Stites & Harbison PLLC said a former Chartwell Law partner in Atlanta has joined its torts and insurance practice and business litigation team to advise clients while based in Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee. Stites & Harbison announced Friday it has brought on Jeffrey W. Melcher as a member, a partner-level attorney, in its Atlanta office. Melcher told Law360 Pulse on Monday that the firm is focusing on growing its torts and insurance practice and business litigation team, an investment Melcher said he was impressed with. "Those have always been the mainstay practices that I've been in," Melcher said. "It's a situation where...

