NY Joins Crackdown On Crypto Lending Products

By Elise Hansen (October 18, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office on Monday ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to shut down their operations in the state and demanded information from three others, as regulatory pressure mounts on digital-asset lending products. Nexo Financial LLC received one of the office's cease letters, which alleges that the company is unlawfully selling securities or commodities in the state without the required registration. The letter demands that Nexo cease the alleged activity within 10 days. A Nexo representative said the company believes the letter was sent to the company in error, noting that its terms of service state that customers using...

