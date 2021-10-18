Financier Gets 17 Years For Bilking $10M From Investors

By Celeste Bott (October 18, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday sentenced a former investment manager and occasional TV pundit to 17 years in prison for defrauding investors of more than $10 million. Shawn Baldwin, 55, was found guilty of seven counts of wire fraud for bilking investors and corporate lenders in February 2019. In handing down his sentence during a nearly four-hour hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge John Blakey said a long prison term was necessary given the risk of recidivism, as Baldwin has "sociopathic qualities" and "might be the least remorseful defendant I've ever encountered." Saying he'd shown "systemic disrespect for the law" throughout the case, Baldwin's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS