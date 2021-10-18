Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vape Cos. Urge Fed. Circ. To Reconsider Tossed $864K Verdict

By Hannah Albarazi (October 18, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel gave impunity to pirates when it erroneously vaporized an $864,000 patent infringement jury verdict against the owner of a Los Angeles vape company, the patent's owner, Lubby Holdings LLC, told the Federal Circuit in a petition for an en banc rehearing Friday.

While the Federal Circuit panel unanimously affirmed the jury's direct infringement verdict against Lubby's rival and former business partner, Henry Chung, the panel's majority undid the damages award in September, finding that Lubby and its licensee, Vaporous Technologies Inc., had not given Chung sufficient notice that his e-cigarettes allegedly infringed a vape patent....

