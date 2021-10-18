Orrick-Led Deel Lands $5.5B Valuation For Series D

By McCord Pagan (October 18, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Deel, which provides an online platform for companies to make hires and handle payroll, said Monday its valuation more than quadrupled in just six months to $5.5 billion as part of its Series D funding round. San Francisco-based Deel said in a statement it raised $425 million as part of the funding round that included Coatue, Altimeter Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, and that it's now raised over $630 million in total financing. In April, the company brought in $156 million for its Series C round that valued it at $1.25 billion. "The way people work is fundamentally changing. And it's never...

