Mobile Bank N26 Vaults To Over $9B Valuation With Series E

By Charlie Innis (October 18, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- German mobile banking platform N26, advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Osborne Clarke LLP, said Monday it raised $900 million in a Series E funding round and surpassed a $9 billion valuation, calling the investment round the largest to date for a European digital bank. New York-based tech investment firms Third Point Ventures and Coatue Management led the fundraise. Dragoneer Investment Group, headquartered in San Francisco, also joined the round with other investors, N26 said. N26 plans to use the money to hire about 1,000 employees, with an aim to recruit new staff to work in the product, technology and...

