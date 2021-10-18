Full Fed. Circ. Told To Nix Apple's Bid To Get IP Suit Tossed

By Britain Eakin (October 18, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Omni MedSci Inc. urged the full Federal Circuit on Monday to deny Apple's petition for review of a panel decision that it must face a lawsuit from a University of Michigan professor who said he rightfully assigned the patents to Omni while on unpaid leave from the university. In a response to the petition, Omni MedSci argued that the split panel's Aug. 2 decision correctly applied the law in determining that UM's bylaws did not automatically assign the patents to the university, and that the inventor — engineering professor Mohammed N. Islam — properly owns the patents. Apple had wanted Omni's...

