UHart Athletes Blame Cut Lacrosse Seasons On Division Shift

By Sameer Rao (October 18, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Athletes and managers of the University of Hartford Hawks met a Connecticut federal judge's three-day filing deadline on Friday with both the court's requested amended complaint, which sustained the plaintiffs' challenge of the university's planned change from NCAA Division I to Division III athletics, and a motion that connected the move to recently canceled lacrosse seasons. The motion from the eight athletes and two team managers asked to make a supplemental pleading in support of this argument. It also noted that plaintiffs Malcolm Bell, Jessica Harrison and Thomas Summers lost "a season of competition" due to the cancellations this fall....

