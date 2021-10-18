Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Generic-Drug Group Wants Justices To Intervene Against FTC

By Bryan Koenig (October 18, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The trade group for the generic-drug industry has joined Impax Laboratories in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Fifth Circuit decision upholding the Federal Trade Commission's claim that an agreement the generic maker cut with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the opioid pain medication Opana ER ran afoul of antitrust laws. 

The Association for Accessible Medicines, the trade lobby for manufacturers of generic-drugs as well as biosimilar versions of large molecule biologic therapies, filed an amicus brief Friday backing Impax Laboratories' bid for high court intervention. In addition to attacking the company's Fifth Circuit loss on the merits, AAM also argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!