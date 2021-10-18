Generic-Drug Group Wants Justices To Intervene Against FTC

By Bryan Koenig (October 18, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The trade group for the generic-drug industry has joined Impax Laboratories in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Fifth Circuit decision upholding the Federal Trade Commission's claim that an agreement the generic maker cut with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the opioid pain medication Opana ER ran afoul of antitrust laws. The Association for Accessible Medicines, the trade lobby for manufacturers of generic-drugs as well as biosimilar versions of large molecule biologic therapies, filed an amicus brief Friday backing Impax Laboratories' bid for high court intervention. In addition to attacking the company's Fifth Circuit loss on the merits, AAM also argued that...

