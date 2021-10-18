Rejected CytoDyn Slate Seeks Injunction After Del. Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (October 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Stockholders who lost a bid for a Delaware Chancery Court order putting on the ballot their slate of director candidates for CytoDyn Inc. have asked the same vice chancellor to block the late-stage biopharmaceutical company's election pending a state Supreme Court appeal. Without an injunction, the motion filed Friday argued, investors will be denied a chance to choose between the dissident slate and an incumbent slate that last week noted in a regulatory filing a "substantial doubt" that the business can continue as a going concern. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights on Monday gave CytoDyn and its incumbent directors one day...

