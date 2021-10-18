Fla. High Court Punts On Case Over Disinterested Appraisers

By Carolina Bolado (October 18, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court reversed course Monday, opting to not entertain the appeal of a ruling that allows insureds to select an appraiser with a financial stake in the appraisal award despite hearing oral arguments last month. Damage caused by 2017's Hurricane Irma was at the heart of the insurance appraisal dispute the Florida Supreme Court turned down Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) In a unanimous order, the high court said it would not take up State Farm Florida Insurance Co.'s challenge to a Third District Court of Appeal decision that allowed a couple suing the insurer over property damage claims from...

