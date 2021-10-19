K&L Gates Adds Pirkey Barber Partner To IP Practice

By Jack Rodgers (October 19, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- After more than a decade as a partner with Pirkey Barber PLLC, Chris Graff will jump to K&L Gates to work as a partner in the firm's intellectual property division in Austin, the law office announced Monday. Graff's addition to the firm comes after K&L Gates hired two intellectual property litigators in September: Jeff Gargano and Whitney McCollum. Those attorneys will join K&L Gates' Chicago and Seattle offices, respectively. "I'm incredibly excited to join K&L Gates and their internationally recognized trademark practice group," Graff wrote in an email to Law360 on Monday. "Brand protection is a 24/7 global concern for clients,...

