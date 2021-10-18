7th Circ. Tosses Couple's $1.4M Tax Break Suit

By David Hansen (October 18, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A couple won't get the taxes they paid on a $1.4 million gain stemming from the unauthorized sale of stock in their trust because they had no legal requirement to return the gain, the Seventh Circuit ruled Monday. Kenneth and Ardyce Heiting did not give their permission for the stock sale, the court ruled. But that does not equate to a forced sale, which is necessary to qualify for the tax break, the Seventh Circuit said in upholding a lower court's decision. The U.S. had argued the Heitings created a trust containing stocks that the trustee, BMO Harris Bank, could not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS