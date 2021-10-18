Mass. Corrections Officers Can't Duck Vax Mandate

By Brian Dowling (October 18, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A union representing thousands of Massachusetts prison staff lost its bid to block Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for executive branch employees, as a federal judge said Monday the state has ample reason to require the jabs. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman shot down the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union's argument that the mandate violated the fundamental rights of its 4,000 members by forcing them to have been vaccinated by Oct. 17. Workers don't have such a fundamental right to refuse vaccines, Judge Hillman said, citing the Supreme Court's 1905 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld Cambridge's state-sanctioned...

