U Of Fla. Can't Avoid Fees Suit Over Pandemic Shutdown

By Nathan Hale (October 18, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court judge has ruled that the University of Florida cannot hide behind a sovereign immunity defense to dodge a proposed class action seeking a refund of fees students paid for campus services they did not receive when the public university temporarily shifted to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a ruling dated Friday but entered Monday, Alachua County Circuit Judge Monica Brasington found that graduate student Anthony Rojas' claim for breach of contract can advance because he had sufficiently shown that the school entered into an express written contract with him through itemized invoices and a...

