5th Circ. Won't Revive Defective Defibrillator Implant Suit

By Craig Clough (October 18, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit tossed a man's suit Monday over an allegedly defective defibrillator implant that was made by medical tech company Medtronic, finding that his claims under Louisiana state law are preempted by federal regulations. Matthew Naquin's lawsuit is connected to an implanted defibrillator installed in his body in 2016 that he alleges shocked him and failed after three years, and the circuit affirmed the district court's dismissal of the suit after finding the product liability claims brought under the Louisiana Products Liability Act are preempted. The Medical Device Amendments of 1976 prevents state laws from applying standards to medical devices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS